Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Scores 12 points Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Caldwell-Pope recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-113 loss to Toronto.

Caldwell-Pope scored 12 points for the second straight game, a welcome sight after he had recorded single digits in 16 straight games. The Magic continue to struggle after a promising start to the season, having now lost 11 of their past 16 games, including each of the past four. Although Caldwell-Pope has a consistent role, his impact has been mediocre, at best.

