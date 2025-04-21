Kentavious Caldwell-Pope News: Three swipes in loss

Caldwell-Pope provided six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope didn't make much of an impact offensively in Game 1 in Boston, scoring just six points in the loss. However, the veteran guard was able to make his presence felt defensively, with a team-high three steals. Unfortunately for Orlando, it was nowhere near enough to help get the best of the defending NBA champions, as the Celtics went on to win by 17 points.