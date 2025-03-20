Fantasy Basketball
Keon Ellis headshot

Keon Ellis News: Back to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Ellis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Ellis will return to a bench role following the return of Zach LaVine, who missed Tuesday's win over the Cavaliers. Ellis, who posted 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in that win, is averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game when coming off the bench this season.

Keon Ellis
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
