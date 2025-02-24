Fantasy Basketball
Keon Johnson headshot

Keon Johnson News: Four swipes vs. Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Johnson accumulated nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 107-99 loss to Washington.

Johnson didn't do much on the offensive side of the floor Monday, but he was active on the defensive side as he led both teams in steals, tying a season-best that he set against the Pacers on Jan. 6. He entered Monday's game averaging 1.0 steals per game, but he's been more active on defense as of late and has logged at least three steals in three of his last four games.

