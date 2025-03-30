Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Huerter has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Thunder due to a right thumb sprain.

Huerter has started in each of the Bulls' last nine games, but he has recently been playing through a right thumb issue. He'll get the night off on the first leg of a back-to-back set and could return Tuesday against Toronto. Dalen Terry could be inserted into the Bulls' starting lineup Monday in Huerter's absence.

Kevin Huerter
Chicago Bulls
