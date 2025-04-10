Kevin Huerter News: Goes for 22 points in win

Huerter racked up 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 victory over the Heat.

Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic were among the best players for the Bulls in this game, but there's no question Huerter made his presence felt on offense as well. The veteran guard had endured a rough start to the season with the Kings, but he's flourished since being traded to Chicago. He's started in 14 of his 24 games with the Bulls, averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc.