Kevin Huerter News: Good to go against Miami

Huerter (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Huerter was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to a right cervical strain, but he's been given the green light to play Wednesday. The 2018 first-round pick has started in each of his last 12 outings and has averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 34.2 minutes per game over that span.