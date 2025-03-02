Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Downgraded to out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

As expected, Porzingis and Jrue Holiday (finger) have both been downgraded from doubtful to out, but Jaylen Brown (knee) will be available. Porzingis' next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus Portland, and in his absence, Al Horford should draw another start.

