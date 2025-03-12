Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out Wednesday vs. OKC

Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Porzingis was initially listed as questionable and participated in Wednesday's shootaround. However, the viral illness he is working through is still severe enough for him to be sidelined against the Thunder. His next chance to play is Friday against the Heat. However, he'll likely be eased back on a minutes restriction if he returns given that the illness has caused him to miss all but one game since Feb. 25. Al Horford (toe), Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta will continue to serve as Boston's big men while Porzingis is out of action.