Kyle Anderson Injury: Lands in Miami, likely to be re-routed
Anderson was traded to the Heat on Wednesday as part of a deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Golden State. He'll remain in Miami "for now," Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Initial reports indicated Anderson would be sent to Toronto as part of the deal, but he'll remain in Miami for the short term after the Raptors' portion fell through. Still, the Heat seem to be planning to move Anderson before Thursday's trade deadline.
