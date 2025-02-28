NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Friday nights typically mean robust slates, and this week is no different with 10 games - including a trio of eye-catching matchups. We do have a much larger injury report with plenty of noteworthy names, making it an especially important night to monitor RotoWire for all the news leading up to lineup lock.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 2/28 @ a.m. EST:

Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons (-1.5) (O/U: 236.5)

Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets (-1.5) (O/U: 218.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-12.5) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 241.0)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (-2.5) (O/U: 232.5)

Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls (-2) (O/U: 235.0)

Indiana Pacers (-3.5) at Miami Heat (O/U: 225.5)

New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies (-3.5) (O/U: 244.5)

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns (-6) (O/U: 237.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-3) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 225.5)

Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (O/U: 219.5)

With only one double-digit favorite and a lot of high projected totals, we could be in for a night full of prolific individual performances. On such slates, it naturally takes an exceptionally high score to win a DFS tournament, so it's important to hit on the right high-salary players who are going to deliver while also connecting on some value options.

In terms of best potential game environments, the Cavs-Celtics matchup certainly holds plenty of potential even if Jaylen Brown can't go for Boston, though the Raptors-Bulls, Knicks-Grizzlies and Pelicans-Suns also offer favorable chances to be very rewarding considering the questionable defenses involved.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jaylen Brown, BOS (thigh): QUESTIONABLE

If Brown sits a second straight game, Sam Hauser will likely draw the start at small forward while Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis should be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of increased usage.

Scottie Barnes, TOR (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Barnes can't play again Friday, Ochai Agbaji will be in line for another start while RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are primed to see the biggest opportunity boosts.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Should Towns be unable to play, Precious Achiuwa will likely start at center, though Mitchell Robinson (ankle) could potentially make his season debut.

Bam Adebayo, MIA (calf): QUESTIONABLE

If Adebayo isn't available, Kyle Anderson and Jaime Jaquez will handle power forward duties while Andrew Wiggins (questionable-ankle) and Tyler Herro will be set for the biggest usage increases.

Desmond Bane, MEM (groin): QUESTIONABLE

If Bane is out Friday, Luke Kennard and Vince Williams could handle the majority of minutes at shooting guard.

Other notable injuries:

Julius Randle, MIN (groin): OUT

Rudy Gobert, MIN (back): OUT

D'Angelo Russell, BKN (ankle): OUT

Nikola Vucevic, CHI (calf): DOUBTFUL

Jrue Holiday, BOS (finger): QUESTIONABLE

Andrew Wiggins, MIA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Bradley Beal, PHO (calf): QUESTIONABLE

Norman Powell, LAC (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Josh Hart, NYK (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Deni Avdija, POR (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Jerami Grant, POR (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (back): QUESTIONABLE

John Collins, UTA (back): QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Gordon, DEN (calf): PROBABLE

Jamal Murray, DEN (knee): PROBABLE

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,800), Luka Doncic ($11,800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,400), Cade Cunningham ($10,500), Jayson Tatum ($10,100) and LeBron James ($10,000).

Jokic has scored at least 61 FD points in five of six games, but it's worth noting he'll be on the second night of a back-to-back set after playing 37 minutes against the Bucks on Thursday.

Doncic had scored 68.5 and 68 FD before dipping to 41.1 on Thursday.

SGA has posted 71.6 and 59 FD from two of his last three and draws a highly favorable matchup versus the Hawks.

Cunningham has averaged 52.1 FD over his last 12 while hitting at least 50 FD points in eight of them.

Tatum has gone under 40 FD during his last two despite playing without Jaylen Brown last time out, though he could be without his star teammate again Friday and did tally 48.3 across 34 minutes in his most recent meeting with the Cavs.

LeBron went off for 64.4 FD against the Timberwolves Thursday and also exceeded 53 from three of the last four, making him a potential bargain at this salary.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($9,800)

If Towns can play through his knee injury, he'll look to build on the 54.4 FD he's averaged over his last five outings.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,700)

Edwards should have some extra energy Friday after getting ejected on Thursday and previously hadn't scored under 40 FD since Jan. 22.

James Harden, LAC ($9,600)

Harden has exceeded 65 FD twice in the last five and could be taking the floor again without Norman Powell on Friday, both indicators he'll remain highly rostered.

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,500)

Durant has boasted a floor of at least 41 FD during seven of the last eight and should be an integral part of what could be one of Friday's most competitive matchups, which projects to keep him popular.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,300)

Brunson just posted 49.1 FD Wednesday without KAT available, and could be in the same scenario Friday in a highly favorable matchup against the Grizzlies.

Key Values

Zach Collins, CHI vs. TOR ($6,300)

Nikola Vucevic appears headed for another absence Friday due to his calf injury, which means Collins is likely up for a third consecutive start even if Jalen Smith is able to clear concussion protocol. He's earned the spot after averaging 42.5 FD, 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals across his first two turns with the first unit. Collins has averaged 30.3 FD over his six starts this season between San Antonio and Chicago, and that's even factoring in a nine-minute appearance versus the Kings where he ran into foul trouble. The Raptors also rank 26th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (35.4) while surrendering 55.4 FD to the position over the last 30 games along with the sixth-most blocks (5.7) overall.

Keon Johnson, BKN vs. POR ($5,900)

Johnson is on a nice run of above-average production with averages of 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 steals across his last 14 games alongside 30.9 FD. Shooting inefficiencies cap his production to an extent, yet he'll draw another start at point guard Friday in D'Angelo Russell's absence and this matchup could help lead to one of his better performances. The Trail Blazers have allowed 48 FD per game to point guards from the last seven and the ninth-highest shooting percentage (47.3) this season.

Santi Aldama, MEM vs. NYK ($5,800)

Aldama has consistently outperformed salary the last few weeks by averaging 29.3 FD points over the last 11 games on the strength of 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He's also shot 45.3 percent from long distance over that stretch and will face a Knicks team Friday that's given up 47.4 percent shooting overall - including an NBA-high 51.7 during the last three outings. They're also allowing 37.1 percent three-point shooting to second-unit players with the seventh-most FD per game (51.1) and third-most made threes to the position (3.71) over the last seven.

ALSO CONSIDER: Toumani Camara, POR at BKN ($6,200); Bol Bol, PHO vs. NOP ($5,900)

