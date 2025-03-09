Kyle Lowry Injury: Inching closer to return

Head coach Nick Nurse said Sunday that Lowry is making progress in his recovery from a right hip injury and could return as soon as Wednesday against the Raptors, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Lowry has been sidelined since Feb. 9 due to right hip injury management. He's already been ruled out for the 76ers' next two games, but the veteran point guard appears to be on track to make his return Wednesday against Toronto. Lowry has played in 33 games (12 starts) this season and is averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 18.9 minutes per game.