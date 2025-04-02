Fantasy Basketball
Kyle Lowry Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 8:14pm

Lowry has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right hip injury management, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After having been out of action since Feb. 9 due to the hip injury, Lowry made his return to the court in Tuesday's 105-91 loss to the Knicks, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 16 minutes. He didn't suffer any reported setbacks Tuesday but will nonetheless receive some maintenance Thursday.

Kyle Lowry
Philadelphia 76ers
