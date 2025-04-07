LeBron James Injury: Deemed questionable for Tuesday

James is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a groin strain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers could opt to hold James out of action Tuesday, with the contest being the first half of a back-to-back set. Luka Doncic (groin) and Austin Reaves (ankle) are also questionable, leaving the team in serious danger of missing each of their top three scoring options. James has averaged 21.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 36.4 minutes across his last nine games.