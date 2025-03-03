Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 5:21pm

James (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers continue to monitor James' left foot, but the perennial All-Star forward is expected to be ready to play Tuesday. Over seven games since the All-Star break, James has averaged 28.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 36.3 minutes.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
