LeBron James Injury: Heads to locker room Saturday

James headed to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Celtics due to an apparent leg injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

James walked back to the locker room with 6:44 left in the game, and there are no signs of him returning to the court any time soon. The Lakers and Celtics are engaged in a close battle in the final minutes of the contest, and it's uncertain whether James will be able to return before the end of the contest. At the time of his departure, he had posted 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes.