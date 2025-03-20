Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James

LeBron James Injury: Hoping to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 6:16pm

The Lakers are hopeful that James (groin) will be cleared to play Saturday against the Bulls, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

James took part in a pre-game workout Thursday and must have looked sharp to warrant this comment from head coach JJ Redick. The medical staff will presumably keep a close eye on how James bounces back from Thursday's workout, but assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, the star forward should be in a position to suit up Saturday.

