LeBron James Injury: Likely to play Monday
James is probable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left groin strain.
James has appeared in five straight contests while dealing with a left groin strain, a trend that will likely continue Monday. In those five games, James has seen a slight dip in offensive production, averaging 19.2 points, 7.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 36.6 minutes per contest.
