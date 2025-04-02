LeBron James Injury: Likely to play vs. Golden State

James (groin) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

James continues to nurse a groin injury, which has kept him on the injury report on a daily basis for the Lakers. However, he's trending toward playing in Thursday's game against the Warriors. The superstar forward has averaged 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from beyond the arc since returning from a seven-game absence due to the groin injury.