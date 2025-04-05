LeBron James Injury: Likely to play vs. OKC

James (groin) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After coming two assists shy of a double-double in Friday's game against the Pelicans, James is trending toward playing Sunday in Oklahoma City despite managing a groin injury. The superstar forward has averaged 21.5 points. 6.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc over his last eight games.