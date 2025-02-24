LeBron James Injury: Likely to suit up Tuesday

James (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

James has been a mainstay on the injury report while the Lakers manage his playing time due to a lingering left foot injury. However, the superstar has appeared in five consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.2 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across 34.0 minutes per contest. He has recorded 53.7/42.1/78.9 shooting splits in that five-game span.