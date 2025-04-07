Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Listed questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

James is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a groin strain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers could opt to hold James out of action Tuesday, with the contest being the first half of a back-to-back set. Luka Doncic (groin) and Austin Reaves (ankle) are also questionable, leaving the team in serious danger of missing each of their top scoring options. James has averaged 21.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 36.4 minutes across his last nine games.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now