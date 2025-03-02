LeBron James Injury: Probable against Clippers

James (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It appears James is trending toward playing, as he is now listed as probable after originally being deemed questionable. Since returning from the All-Star break, James holds averages of 29.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 36.3 minutes per game across six appearances.