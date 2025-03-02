Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Probable against Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

James (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It appears James is trending toward playing, as he is now listed as probable after originally being deemed questionable. Since returning from the All-Star break, James holds averages of 29.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 36.3 minutes per game across six appearances.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
