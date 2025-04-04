LeBron James Injury: Probable to face New Orleans

James (groin) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James has been a mainstay on the injury report due to the left groin strain, though he's expected to suit up for his eighth consecutive contest Friday. The superstar delivered an impressive performance in the first half of the club's back-to-back set during Thursday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors, recording 33 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 40 minutes. James has averaged 20.8 points, 8.0 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.8 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks across 38.4 minutes per game in his last five outings.