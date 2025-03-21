LeBron James Injury: Questionable to face Chicago

James (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James is questionable to snap a seven-game absence streak due to a left groin strain. However, head coach JJ Redick said Thursday that he's hopeful the superstar will suit up, per Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com. If James remains on the shelf, Dalton Knecht and Jordan Goodwin will likely continue to receive a bump in minutes.