Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable to face Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 5:39pm

James (groin) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James is questionable to snap a seven-game absence streak due to a left groin strain. However, head coach JJ Redick said Thursday that he's hopeful the superstar will suit up, per Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com. If James remains on the shelf, Dalton Knecht and Jordan Goodwin will likely continue to receive a bump in minutes.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now