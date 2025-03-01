Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

James is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to foot injury management, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

It's not a surprise to see James in the injury report, as the star forward has been a regular name in the report for quite some time now. Even though a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff, he's likely to suit up and handle his regular workload if he doesn't experience any setbacks. He's averaging 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of January.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
