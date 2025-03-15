LeBron James Injury: Remains out Sunday

James (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.

James will miss a fourth straight game due to a left groin strain. He's considered day-to-day with the injury now that the Lakers' road trip has wrapped up, and while James will miss the first leg of the team's back-to-back set Sunday, he may have an outside chance at returning to action for Monday's home game versus the Spurs. Luka Doncic (calf) and Austin Reaves will continue to serve as the focal points on offense for Los Angeles while James remains sidelined.