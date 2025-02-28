Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James Injury: Upgraded to probable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

James (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James continues to work through a left foot injury. He was initially listed as questionable for the Lakers' second game of a back-to-back set Friday, but it appears he is on track to play. James has averaged 30.2 points on 55.3 percent shooting (including 41.7 percent from three on 7.2 3PA/G), 10.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over 36.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.

