LeBron James Injury: Upgraded to probable Friday

James (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James continues to work through a left foot injury. He was initially listed as questionable for the Lakers' second game of a back-to-back set Friday, but it appears he is on track to play. James has averaged 30.2 points on 55.3 percent shooting (including 41.7 percent from three on 7.2 3PA/G), 10.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over 36.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.