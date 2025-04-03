LeBron James News: Available to play Thursday

James (groin) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Warriors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James was added to the injury report yet again as probable due to a groin injury, and he's since been given the green light to play. He turned in a huge performance in his last appearance against Golden State on Feb. 6, finishing with 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes.