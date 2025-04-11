Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James News: Cleared to play Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

James (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James continues to work through a groin strain that caused him to miss seven games in March, and he's been given the green light to play in Friday's contest. James has played in the Lakers' last 11 games and has averaged 22.4 points, 6.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 36.3 minutes per game over that span.

