LeBron James News: Double-doubles in victory Thursday
James finished with 31 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 44 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime victory over New York.
James led the Lakers in rebounds and stuffed the stat sheet Thursday, racking up 30-plus points for the 16th time through 57 regular-season appearances. The superstar forward recorded his fifth double-double across nine outings since the All-Star break, marking his 29th outing with a double-double or better this season. Over that nine-game span, James has averaged 29.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now