LeBron James News: Double-doubles in victory Thursday

James finished with 31 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 44 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime victory over New York.

James led the Lakers in rebounds and stuffed the stat sheet Thursday, racking up 30-plus points for the 16th time through 57 regular-season appearances. The superstar forward recorded his fifth double-double across nine outings since the All-Star break, marking his 29th outing with a double-double or better this season. Over that nine-game span, James has averaged 29.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.