LeBron James News: Expected to play Saturday

James (groin) didn't play in the regular-season finale but is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

James dealt with some injury issues during the second half of the 2024-25 regular season but still managed to play 70 games for the Lakers. The four-time NBA champion averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.