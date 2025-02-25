Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James News: Gets green light Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

James (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been a mainstay on the injury report due to left foot injury management, though he'll play in his sixth consecutive contest Tuesday. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.2 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across 34.0 minutes per contest.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
