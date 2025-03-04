Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James News: Gets green light Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

James (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James has been a mainstay on the injury report due to left foot injury management, though he hasn't missed an outing since Feb. 8. In seven outings following the All-Star break, James has averaged 28.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 36.3 minutes per contest. He has shot 53.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from downtown over that seven-game span.

