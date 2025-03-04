LeBron James News: Gets green light Tuesday

James (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James has been a mainstay on the injury report due to left foot injury management, though he hasn't missed an outing since Feb. 8. In seven outings following the All-Star break, James has averaged 28.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 36.3 minutes per contest. He has shot 53.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from downtown over that seven-game span.