LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Getting green light vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

James (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James sat out of Saturday's matchup with the Pacers due to an ankle issue but won't miss Luka Doncic's Laker debut Monday evening. James continues to defy his age by averaging 31.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances.

