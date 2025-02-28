Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James News: Good to go against Clips

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

James (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James was upgraded from questionable to probable for Friday's game, and he has been given the green light to play, along with Luka Doncic (calf) and Jaxson Hayes (hip). James has averaged 29.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 35.0 minutes per game in February.

