LeBron James News: Good to go against Denver

James (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report while managing a left foot injury, but the issue is not severe enough for him to be sidelined Saturday. James has averaged 29.9 points on 54.3 percent shooting, 9.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 34.7 minutes per game since the beginning of February.