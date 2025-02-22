Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Good to go against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

James (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report while managing a left foot injury, but the issue is not severe enough for him to be sidelined Saturday. James has averaged 29.9 points on 54.3 percent shooting, 9.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 34.7 minutes per game since the beginning of February.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now