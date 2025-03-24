Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 3:01pm

James (groin) is available for Monday's game against the Magic, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James will suit up in his second consecutive contest following a seven-game absence due to a left groin strain. The superstar was able to play 31 minutes during his return in Saturday's loss to the Bulls, recording 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Over five appearances during March, James has averaged 24.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 35.6 minutes per contest.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
