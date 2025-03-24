LeBron James News: Good to go Monday
James (groin) is available for Monday's game against the Magic, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
James will suit up in his second consecutive contest following a seven-game absence due to a left groin strain. The superstar was able to play 31 minutes during his return in Saturday's loss to the Bulls, recording 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Over five appearances during March, James has averaged 24.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 35.6 minutes per contest.
