LeBron James News: Good to go Sunday
James (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
The Lakers continue to list James on the injury report due to a left groin strain, though he hasn't missed a game since March 20. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 23.6 points, 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across 37.4 minutes per contest.
