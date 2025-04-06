Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:56am

James (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

The Lakers continue to list James on the injury report due to a left groin strain, though he hasn't missed a game since March 20. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 23.6 points, 8.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across 37.4 minutes per contest.

