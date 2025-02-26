LeBron James News: Leads team with 27/12 double-double

James recorded 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over Dallas.

James played through his lingering foot injury and put on a show at Crypto.com Arena. The stage was set for Luke Doncic as he faced his former team, and James wasted no time in getting him involved while also creating many of his own opportunities. The synergy between James and Doncic is already apparent, and the duo should continue to improve as they work out the best way to complement each other's skill set.