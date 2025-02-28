LeBron James News: Monster double-double in victory

James registered 33 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

James led the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists Thursday, marking his 27th outing with a double-double or better through 53 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the 40-year-old produced his 14th 30-plus-point performance, and he tied his season-high mark in rebounds as well. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 30.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.