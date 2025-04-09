LeBron James News: Scores 27 points in victory

James chipped in 27 points (11-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 win over the Mavericks.

James' three assists Wednesday matched a season low, but he scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in his last five outings. Over his last 11 games following an extended absence with a groin strain, the future Hall of Famer has averaged 22.4 points, 6.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 36.3 minutes.