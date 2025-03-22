LeBron James News: Will return to action Saturday

James (groin) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

James will return to the floor for the Lakers on Saturday after a seven-game absence due to a groin injury. The superstar is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.