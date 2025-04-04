Fantasy Basketball
LeBron James headshot

LeBron James News: Will suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

James (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

James has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to a left groin strain, though he'll suit up in his eighth consecutive contest Friday. Over his last seven outings, the superstar has averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers across 37.3 minutes per contest.

LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
