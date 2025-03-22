Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball Injury: Eyeing return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 8:11am

Ball (wrist) is hopeful to make his return to the court during the Bulls' upcoming two-game homestand that begins Thursday versus the Lakers, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ball will remain out for the final two games of the Bulls' road trip Saturday in Los Angeles and Monday in Denver, but the veteran guard seems to be making some progress in his recovery from a sprained right wrist and should be back in action soon. In the meantime, Chicago will continue to lean on Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter and Coby White as its primary options out of the backcourt.

