Luka Doncic Injury: Could debut Saturday

Lakers coach J.J. Redick said Wednesday that there's a chance Doncic (calf) could return Saturday against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has been sidelined by a calf strain since Christmas Day, but he continues to progress towards a return. He practiced Wednesday, and a return against the Pacers on Saturday or against the Jazz on Monday is on the table. It wouldn't be surprising if Doncic had some type of restrictions upon his return, however.