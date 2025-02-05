Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Could debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 1:55pm

Lakers coach J.J. Redick said Wednesday that there's a chance Doncic (calf) could return Saturday against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has been sidelined by a calf strain since Christmas Day, but he continues to progress towards a return. He practiced Wednesday, and a return against the Pacers on Saturday or against the Jazz on Monday is on the table. It wouldn't be surprising if Doncic had some type of restrictions upon his return, however.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now