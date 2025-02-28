Luka Doncic Injury: Game-time call vs. LAC

Doncic is a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against the Clippers due to left calf injury management, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic is in jeopardy of missing the second leg of the club's back-to-back set, while the Lakers manage his playing time due to a left calf injury. The superstar has appeared in six of the club's last seven outings, averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals across 30.3 minutes per contest. If the 26-year-old is sidelined Friday, Gabe Vincent and Jordan Goodwin could see a bump in minutes.