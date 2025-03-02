Luka Doncic Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday
Doncic went back to the locker room grabbing at his right hip during Sunday's game against the Clippers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Doncic walked back toward the locker room after being subbed out late in the first quarter, appearing to be reaching for his right hip or upper leg. If he is unable to return, Gabe Vincent and Shake Milton could see extra minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now