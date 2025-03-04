Luka Doncic Injury: Likely to play against New Orleans

Doncic (knee) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic sustained a right knee contusion in Sunday's win against the Clippers, but he is trending toward playing Tuesday against New Orleans. The superstar seems to be returning to form with his new team, averaging 22.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 27.1 percent from deep.