Luka Doncic Injury: Likely to play vs. Chicago

Doncic (ankle) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After missing Thursday's loss to the Bucks to nurse a sprained right ankle, Doncic is trending toward playing in Saturday's game against Chicago. The superstar guard seems to be back to form offensively, averaging 26.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game, shooting 40.5 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from deep in the 16 games he's played since being traded to the Lakers.